Deborah Rose Hicks Dunn, 61, of Winfield, passed away April 29, 2018, at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born November 17, 1956, she preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Dunn; daughters, LaCheaisa S. Hicks and Joannie R. Hicks; father, Lawrence Hicks; brother, Keith Wesley Hicks; and nephew, Dustin W. Terry.

She loved spending time with her kids, grandkids, and close friends. She also enjoyed camping, cooking, and, as a lover of music, singing and dancing.

She is survived by her children: Dwane Kidd and Eric Hicks, both of Winfield, Angela Stevenson of LaFollette, and Coy Vanderpool; grandchildren: Tiana Kidd, Cody Kidd, Caitlynn Hicks, Jacelyn Hicks, Shaylei Stevenson, Westley Wallen, Zakary Wallen, Kieya and Colten Vanderpool, Caden Terry, Brayden, Landon, and Tyler Kidd, Olivia Hicks; mother, Chrystal Clara Hicks and step-father, Gary Olinger of Winfield; brothers and sisters: David Hicks of Winfield, Donnie Hicks of Somerset, Ky., Sherrie Corder of Fla.; Steve Hicks, Kevin Hicks, and Sandy Sharpe, all of Oneida, and Bobbie Sue Brown of Va.; special nephew, Robi Terry; special friends: Rhonda Wilson, Robin Ann Owens, and Sarah Jo Webb.

Tribute of life service, given by Steve and Kevin Hicks, was conducted May 3, in the chapel of Jones and Son Funeral Home. Music was provided by family and friends. Interment followed at Cross Cemetery.

