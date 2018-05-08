Deborah Lynn Barnett Byrge, 60, of Norma, passed away May 4, 2018, at Physicians Regional Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born in Scott County, May 6, 1957, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Derek Sexton.

She was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and mee-maw.

She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Ralph Byrge of Norma; sons, Adam (Leshia) Byrge, Brian Byrge, and Gary Fields; daughters, Stephanie (Gavin) Roske, Lounicia (Kenneth) Bolton, and Tammy Barnett; grandchildren: Rylee Byrge, Nolan Allan, A. J. Byrge, Gabe Byrge and Corbin West; parents, John Barnett and Betty Schroer; brothers, Bill (Diem Tran) Barnett and Gary Barnett; sister, Tammy (Mark) Sexton; many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted May 8, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. Dudley Harness officiating. Music was provided by Leshia Byrge. Graveside service was to have been conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 9, at Byrge Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.