Anna Lee Wright, 83, of Winfield, passed away May 5, 2018, at Huntsville Manor Nursing & Rehab Facility in Huntsville.

Born in Scott County, June 29, 1934, she was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Dewey and Lottie Walker Wright; brothers: James (Buddy), Lushen, and Roy Wright; and sisters, Geneva Stephens and Mildred Smith.

She loved the Lord and was a member of Winfield Baptist Church.

She is survived by her brothers: Mac (Rita) Wright, Robert (Hazel) Wright, and Charles Wright; and several nieces, nephews and many other family and friends.

Funeral service was conducted May 7, in the in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Massengale and Bro. David King officiating. Music was provided by Arnold Stephens and Lloyd Stephens. Interment followed at Walker Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.