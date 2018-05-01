Terry Dale Sharp, 66, of Lebanon, formerly of Norma in Scott County, passed away April 24, 2018, at his home in Lebanon.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elwood and Rose Mary McDonald Sharp; brother, Quinton Sharp; and grandparents: Alvin and Nettie Sharp and Everett and Nell McDonald.

He was member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, and lived a sacrificial life for the Lord and was faithful to the end.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah Park Sharp of Lebanon; sister, Tammy (Jimmy) Sharp-Lawson of Huntsville; sisters-in-law, Beth (Mel) Dodd of Kingsport, and Joan (Earl) Hicks of Oneida; nieces and nephews: Katy Ott of Peyton, Colo., Leah Sharp of Oneida, Naomi Dodd of Kingsport, Rachael Adrien of Houston, Tex., James Sharp and Derek Lawson, both of Huntsville, and TJ Dodd of Denver, Colo.; great- nieces and nephews: Tessa, Nicholas, Preston, Ava Rose, Emma and Easton; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many other relatives and friends.

His wish was to donate his body to the University of Tennessee Medical Unit for study. A private memorial service will be held in June for immediate family only.

Obituary provided courtesy of Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville and Oneida.