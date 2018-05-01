HUNTSVILLE — Scott High jumped to a 3-1 halftime lead, then cruised to a 4-2 win over Northview Academy here Friday evening.

Zach Sexton drew first blood for the Highlanders, scoring off an assist by Devon Creekmore to give his team an early lead.

Later in the first half, Richie Dykes scored an unassisted goal, followed by a goal from Creekmore off an assist by Will Blakley to put the Highlanders in front 3-1 at the half.

Scott High’s lone second half goal came from Sexton, who scored off an assist by Wyatt Owens.

Highlander coach Eric Henry joked that he told his players at halftime, “prom will be so much better if you win.” Scott High held its junior-senior prom at Chitwood Farms in Winfield the following day.