HUNTSVILLE — A 35-year-old Winfield man was arrested after an alleged road rage incident in south Oneida Thursday.

The man, Donnie Davenport, 35, allegedly stopped his vehicle in the middle of U.S. Hwy. 27, forcing another driver to stop and attempting to start an altercation with that driver.

Davenport approached a Scott County Sheriff’s Department deputy who just happened to be in the vicinity, reporting to the deputy — Shane Blevins — that the other driver had attempted to force him off the road. But it was Davenport who wound up being arrested, after a witness to the incident shared a different story.

The witness told Blevins that Davenport been driving at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic, when he got in front of the other vehicle and stopped. According to the witness, Davenport walked back to the second vehicle and attempted to open the door. The driver of the second vehicle backed up and drove away.

Blevins wrote in a warrant that Davenport was acting nervous and could not stand still, and admitted that he had lost his driver’s license after being arrested for DUI. Allegedly, he was found with a Suboxone strip and two Clonazepam tablets in his pocket.

Davenport was charged with possession of Schedule III and Schedule IV drugs, reckless driving, and driving on a suspended license.