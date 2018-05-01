Michael Wayne Simpson, 73, Helenwood, passed away April 22, 2018, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born August 3, 1944, he was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Imogene Seabolt Simpson; brothers, Ray and Donnie Simpson; sister, Rochelle Strunk; nephews, Brian Turner and Chris Bowling; and sister-in-law, Janet Simpson.

He is survived by his brothers, Phillip (Rachel) Simpson of Huntsville, and Steve Simpson of Helenwood; sisters: Doris (Rodney) Turner of Griffith, Ga., Barbara Robb of Fayetteville, Ga., Carol Harness of Helenwood, and Deebra Simpson of Virginia; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted April 26, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Dudley Harness officiating. Interment followed at Daniel Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.