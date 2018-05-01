John M. Ivey, III, 62 of Oneida, passed away April 22, 2018, at North Knoxville Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born in Chattanooga, December 10, 1955, he was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Ann Patton Ivey.

He was a member of First Baptist Church-Oneida.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Ivey of Oneida; children, Ashley (John) McMillen, and BJ Ivey; grandchildren, Zach McMillen and Lily McMillen; sister, Jane Sullivan; brother, Sam Ivey; special friends, David Cross and Doug Goss; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted April 26, at First Baptist Church-Oneida with Bro. Randy Presnell officiating. Interment followed at Carson Memorial Cemetery

Arrangements by West- Murley Funeral Home.