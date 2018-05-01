Ira Glen Burress, 90, of Winfield, passed away April 26, 2018, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born in Scott County, February 9, 1928, he was preceded in death by wife, Mattie Burress; son, Ira “Buddy” G. Burress; grandsons, Patrick Wade Burress and Jason Paul Duncan; parents, Isaac and Maggie Burress; and brothers and sisters: Opal Spencer, Kenneth Burress, Kolmer Blaine, and Harold and Hestel Burress.

He was a member of New Light Baptist Church; a member of Masonic Lodge #695 F&AM; a veteran of the United States Navy; and the oldest member of Winfield Volunteer Fire Department.

He is survived by his children, Charles R. (Madeline) Duncan and Charlotte J. (Ron) Scoggins; grandchildren: Steven Duncan, Tiffany Zinna, Ashley Burress, Martha Hawkins, Patrick Duncan, and Lois Duncan; several great-grandchildren, sister, Tootsie Burchfield; daughter-in-law, Debbie Burress; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Masonic and funeral services were conducted April 28, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Darvie Fenison officiating. Music was provided by the Chitwood Family. Interment followed at New Light Cemetery with full Military honors conducted by American Legion Post #136 of Oneida.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.