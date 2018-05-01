HUNTSVILLE — Some love it, some hate it, and some are just altogether indifferent. But, one way or another, Scott County’s single biggest tourism event of the year is just around the corner.

Brimstone is currently finalizing plans for the Memorial Day weekend White Knuckle Event, the three-day festival that draws thousands of visitors from across the United States to Huntsville each year. In less than three weeks, pickup trucks pulling campers and toy-haulers will be flowing into Scott County via U.S. Hwy. 27 from the north and S.R. 63 from the east, filling up places like Brimstone, Trails End Campground, Grand Vista Motel, and spilling over into smaller campgrounds and lodging accommodations, as well.

By the time the band leaves the Yamaha main stage at the Vanderpool farm late Saturday night, May 26, White Knuckle will be winding down. The crowd will filter out throughout the day on Sunday, with only a few hard-core off-road enthusiasts lingering through Memorial Day to take advantage of the extended holiday weekend by hitting the trails throughout the Cumberland Mountains.

This year promises to be one of the biggest White Knuckle events yet, if for no other reason than Nitro Circus will be on hand to attempt a daredevil stump that will be filmed for television.

Nitro Circus, an action sports entertainment company billing itself as capable of delivering the “biggest and best, mind blowing cross platform entertainment daredevils and risk taking wannabes in the spirit of fun, friendship and camaraderie,” has been billing what it says will be an attempt at a record-breaking jump during the White Knuckle weekend.

While Brimstone has not yet released an entertainment schedule for the three-day event, it teases on its website that Nitro Circus will be “building one of the biggest ramp set-ups ever built” to attempt a side-by-side jump for Travis Pastrana’s new movie, Action Figures 2. The film, Brimstone says, “is all about pushing the limits and breaking records and this stunt will do both.”

Of course, no White Knuckle event is complete without country music, and this year’s festival will feature some of that, with Kane Brown and Grainger Smith set to take the stage during the event.

Brown crashed the country scene last year, when his debut, self-titled album shot to No. 1 on the U.S. Country charts and into the Top 5 overall. It was eventually certified platinum with more than 350,000 copies sold. He had two Top 5 singles from that album, including “What Ifs,” which went to No. 1 on the charts.

Smith has been recording albums since the late 1990s but just recently broke into the mainstream, with back-to-back Top 5 albums on the country charts in 2016 and 2017. His last three singles have charted, including the No. 1 smash hit “Backroad Song” in 2015.

Tickets for the White Knuckle Event are currently on sale at whiteknuckleevent.com.

This article is the May 2018 installment of Focus On: Outdoor Life, presented by Ray Varner Ford on the first week of each month as part of the Independent Herald's Focus On series. A print version of this feature can be found on Page A3 of the May 3, 2018 edition of the Independent Herald.