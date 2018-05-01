Charles Ozias Lloyd, 26, passed away April 21, 2018, at University of Tennessee Medical Center surrounded by his family.

Born in Knoxville, December 12, 1991, he graduated from Karns High School in 2010 and received his certification in phlebotomy from Roane State Community College in 2016. He was immensely talented with all things mechanical and had mastered several musical instruments. He loved to camp, tinker with things, spend time with his family, laugh, and help others.

He is survived by his parents, Jeff and Kimberly Burnette Lloyd; brother, Jeffery Lloyd; sister, Stacie (Jeff) Beddingfield; grandparents: Frank and Shirley Lloyd and George and Rita Burnette; nephew and niece, Grayson Lloyd and Elaina Beddingfield; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many other relatives and friends.

A private burial will be held in Oneida. Any friends and family blessed to have known him are encouraged to attend his celebration of life at 3 p.m., May 5, at Providence Church, 1432 Lovell Road, Knoxville, TN.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.