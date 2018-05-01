HUNTSVILLE — It took Scott High’s rebuilding baseball team a while to pick up its first win of the season, despite some close finishes along the way.

But once the Highlanders got over the hump with a blowout win over Austin-East, it didn’t take them long to figure out how to do it again, with an 8-4 victory over J. Frank White Academy on Friday.

The win came in the second game of a double-header, which saw JFW win the lead-off game by a 14-8 count.

But with Troy Wilson on the mound for game two, the Highlanders went to work defensively, giving up no earned runs against J. Frank White, and made the most out of six hits at the plate.

Wilson struck out five batters in a complete five innings of work, allowing five hits and no earned runs while walking just one.

Mason Boles and Reed Fancher, meanwhile, each had a pair of hits and scored two runs for the Highlanders. Dakoda Silcox came up big with two RBIs, while Fancher and Stephen Strunk had RBIs, as well.

Zach Reagan scored two runs for the Highlanders, while Strunk and Alex Newport had one run each.

J. Frank White drew first blood, getting a runner home in the top of the first inning. After the Highlanders answered with two runs in the bottom half, for a 2-1 lead, J. Frank White tied the game in the top of the second, then took the lead again in the top of the third.

Down 3-2, the Highlanders put two more runs on the board in the bottom half of that inning, only to see J. Frank White again answer in the top of the fourth.

But the bottom half of the fourth inning saw the Highlanders pull away, scoring four runs to break the 4-4 deadlock.

Boles started off the inning with a line-drive single to right field. He then stole second to put himself in scoring position, setting up an RBI single by Fancher, which gave the Highlanders the lead for good, 5-4.

Fancher got to second on the throw, then got to third on a wild pitch, while Wilson walked to give the Highlanders two more runners on base.

With Newport entering the game as a courtesy runner for Wilson, the Highlanders managed to get two more across as the inning continued to go south for J. Frank White. First, Fancher scored on an error. Then, Newport scored on a wild pitch, and suddenly it was 7-4.

Finally, Reagan scored off a dropped third strike, giving the Highlanders an 8-4 lead.

With the regular season complete, the District 4-AA tournament is slated to begin Friday.