CLINTON — Scott High’s track team had a big day here Thursday, but no one had a better day than junior Gabby Boles.

In a four-team meet that included Campbell County and Sunbright, in addition to Scott High and host Clinton, Boles won three separate events.

Boles finished first in the 800-meter run to lead a top three sweep by the Lady Highlanders, while also finishing first in the 1,600-meter run and the 3,200-meter run.

In the 800-meter event, Boles finished first with a time of 2:57, while Madison Gibson finished second with a time of 3:41 and Autumn Goodman finished third with a time of 3:55.

In the 1,600-meter event, Boles finished with a time of 6:30. Teammate Jacy Williams finished sixth with a time of 8:38.

In the 3,200-meter event, Boles finished with a time of 16:01.

A number of other Highlanders recorded first place finishes on Thursday, as well.

Grace Sexton finished first in the 300-meter hurdles, with a time of 53 seconds. Teammate Jaden Chambers finished fourth, with a time of 1:06.

In the long jump, Leslie Gansore finished first with a distance of 12 ft., 10.5 in. Teammate Jestine Phillips finished third with a distance of 11 ft., 7.25 in.

In the discus throw, Shelby Yancey finished first with a distance of 72 ft., 4 in. Kristin Skogman finished third with a distance of 60 ft., 1.5 in. Zoe Carson finished fourth with a distance of 54 ft., 10 in.

On the boys’ side, Tyler Little won twice, in the 800-meter run and the 3,200-meter run.

In the 800-meter run, Little finished with a time of 2:26 to beat out teammate Richie Dykes, who finished with a time of 2:29.

In the 3,200-meter run, Little finished with a time of 11:50, while teammate Andrew Zachary finished third with a time of 16:13.

Dykes won the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:01. Teammate Gage Philllips finished fifth with a time of 1:04.

Other highlights for the Highlanders included:

• A fourth place finish by Phillips in the 200-meter dash, with a time of 27.81 seconds. Teammates Caleb Jeffers finished ninth and 10th, with times of 30.59 seconds and 31.22 seconds.

• Fladie finished second in the long jump, with a distance of 14 ft., 4.75 in. Jeffers finished fourth with a distance of 10 ft., 5.75 in.

• Nathan Cook finished second in the discus throw, with a distance of 108 ft., 3 in. Hunter Buttram finished eighth with a distantce of 69 ft., 5 in., and Austin Ayers finished 12th.

• Lou Chaney finished fourth in the 100-meter dash, with a time of 14.44 seconds. Gansore finished sixth in 14.65, Yancey finished seventh in 14.74, Karmen Smith finished 16th and Macey Phillps finished 18th.

• Callie Carson finished fifth in the 400-meter dash, with a time of 1:20. Katie Chambers finished just behind her in sixth, with a time of 1:25.

• Yancey finished second in the 100-meter hurdles, with a time of 18.73 seconds. Sexton finished third, with a time of 20.38 seconds. Chambers finished fourth with a time of 25.19 seconds.