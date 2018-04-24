An Oneida team that appears to be finding its stride at just the right time — as the postseason nears — picked up back-to-back wins last week, first defeating Clinton on a cold evening in Anderson County before going to LaFollette to earn a lopsided win over Campbell County.

Dante West and Danner Keeton had big games on Monday, April 16, as Oneida defeated Clinton, 4-2. Keeton scored two goals and assisted another, while West had a goal and an assist, as the Indians withstood the cold and snow on an unusual spring day, weather-wise, to earn the win.

West set up Keeton for the first goal of the evening, with what his coach – Derek Keeton — called “a beautiful assist.” Then Keeton returned the favor, assisting a goal by West, to give the Indians enough offense to match what Clinton would be able to muster.

Keeton and Toby Hacker scored Oneida’s final two goals, providing the edge for the win over the Dragons.

If Monday’s game was close, Thursday’s game in LaFollette was anything but. In fact, the play on the field was just as different as the weather that greeted the teams. Under warm and sunny conditions, the Indians blasted Campbell County, 7-0, after jumping out to a five-point lead at halftime.

Hacker scored a hat trick in the first 15 minutes of the game, with three goals, while Keeton and Ethan Sexton each added a goal to give the Indians a 5-0 halftime lead. Sexton’s goal was his first of the season, a direct penalty kick to the top right corner of the goal.

In the second half, Blake Queener scored on a one-touch shot, with an assist from Zak Burchfield. Burchfield then added the Indians’ final goal, putting Oneida in front 7-0 with still 22 minutes to play in the half.

The Indians earned the win despite one of its leading offensive players, West, being out due to illness.

“Phil Newport’s defense, which consists of goalie Jacob Manis, sweeper Zak Burchfield and defensive backs Ethan Sexton, Sam Carroll, Drew Prewitt and Chance Gilbert, played outstanding in collecting the shut out,” Keeton said. “It was a complete team win and I’m very proud of them considering our fastest forward (West) was out due to sickness.”