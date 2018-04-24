Roger D. Crowley, 71, of Winfield, passed away April 16, 2018, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born April 25, 1946, he was preceded in death by his son, Luke Hill; parents, Perry and Charlsie Jeffers Crowley; and sisters: Della Faye Crowley, Juanita Crowley, Wanda Wright, and Sue Sexton.

He was a member of Black Oak Baptist Church.

He is survived by his children: Perry D. Crowley, Scott Crowley, and Krystal Crowley, all of Dalton, Ga., Melenia (Jeff) Muse of Oneida, Chris Crowley of Sunset Beach, NC, and Bethany Flynn of Winfield; brothers and sisters: Pam (Mark) Griffith and Alice (Bob) Griffith, both of Robbins, Joe Crowley, Deanie Garrett, Betty (James) Griffith, and Jay Crowley, all of Oneida, Rick Crowley of Florida, and Will (Linda) Crowley of Virginia; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted April 19, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Buster Massengale and Bro. Ronnie Clark officiating. The family’s request was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.