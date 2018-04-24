HUNTSVILLE — An Oneida couple have been charged with neglect after their two teenage children were allegedly discovered living in a filth-filled home.

Harlen Lewallen, 41, and his wife, Patsy Lewallen, 46, were jailed after Scott County Sheriff’s Department deputies discovered feces and deplorable conditions inside their home on Williams Creek Road in the West Oneida community.

The conditions inside the home were discovered when by EMS workers, who were conducting a welfare check at the home.

According to a report filed by Sheriff’s Department Deputy Shane Blevins, there was trash throughout the home, including 12 bags of trash and whiskey bottles that were on the floor. “Numerous piles of feces” were found on the floor, Blevins wrote in warrants, and the toilet was overflowing with feces. The home reportedly did not have electricity and there was said to be little food inside the home.

The Lewallens’ children, ages 16 and 14, were not at home when Blevins visited, nor was the father. Patsy Lewallen told deputies that the children were at school.