Lanta Edna Trammell King Reynolds, 78, of Winfield, passed away April 21, 2018, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born at Trammell Mountain, Winfield, September 15, 1939, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Clayton A. King; infant son, Jeffery C. King; step-son, Bryan Reynolds; parents, Willie and Gladys Duncan Trammell; and brothers: Sherman (Gwena) Trammell and Hillary Trammell; and brothers-in-law: Ronnie King, J. B. King, Dennis (Betty Flo) King, and J. C. (Velma) Reynolds.

She was a long-time member of Second Bethlehem Baptist Church and served as church Sunday School secretary for more than 40 years.

She is survived by her husband, Dewey E. Reynolds of Winfield; children: Matilda (Everett) Thompson, Kelvin (Susan) King, Arnie King, Ginger (Vic) Reynolds, and Mia (Ronnie) Daugherty; grandchildren: Katie Roe, Sarah Dunlap, Dustin Walker, Reiley Grasshoff, Caleb Reynolds, Lendsey Daugherty, Jacob Reynolds, Kayla King, Clay King and Chase Daugherty; great-grandchildren: Syndey, Lily, Avery, Aleigha, Hayden, Kamden, Kolton, Annabelle and Shelbie; sisters, Pearl (Jack) Collins and Patricia (Jerry) Taylor; in-laws: Doris Trammell, Anna Rose (Dick) Sexton, Doris (Dana) Hulbrit, Wilma King, Linda King, Jack King, Lynn King, Sam King, David (Rochelle) King, and Tony (Janie) King; and many other relatives and friends.

The family was to have received friends Wednesday, April 25, from 3 p.m. until time of funeral service at 6 p.m. at Second Bethlehem Church in Winfield, with Bro. Jerry Massengale and Bro. David Coffman officiating. Music was to have been provided by Tammy Wright and Justin Wright. Interment was to have followed at Walker Cemetery, Winfield.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.