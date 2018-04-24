Hildred Levon Mason, 60, of the Capital Hill community, passed away April 16, 2018, at Huntsville Manor Nursing & Rehab Facility in Huntsville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Pauline Patterson Mason; brothers: Leslie, Murrie, and Jeffrey; grandparents: Felin and Stella Mason, and Nelson and Allie Patterson; nephew, Nicky Mason; and brother-in-law, Willard Jones.

He was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his sister, Joan Mason Jones; brothers, Bennit (Bea) Mason and Dwaine (Pat) Mason; special cousin, Janis (Odis) Owens; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

His wish was cremation. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Obituary provided courtesy of Four Oaks Funeral Homes of Huntsville and Oneida.