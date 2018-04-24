Garry Odell Williams, 59, of Oneida, passed away April 18, 2018, at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born in Oneida, July 26, 1958, he was preceded in death by his father, Roddie Odell Williams; grandparents: Will Haden and Rilda Burke and Ruben and Mandy Williams; uncles and aunts: T. L., Lewis, Howard, Mitchell, Ova and Ester Burke, Dilsome, Ray and Ronda Williams, Dorothy Marcum, Alice Hamby, Idnea Jeffers and Helen Norris; nephew, Tucker Haden Williams; and brother-in-law, Larry Pendergrass.

He was a member of Black Oak Baptist Church and was an avid fisherman.

He is survived by his daughter, Monika Ann (Darby) West; grandchildren, Lakham West and Lucas West; mother, Menda Ann Williams; brother, Christopher Todd (Andrea) Williams; sister, Beverly Ann Pendergrass; nieces and nephews: Peyton Pendergrass, Annah Williams, Travis Pendergrass, Dustin Pendergrass and Christopher Williams; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted April 21, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida with Bro. Crestin Burke and Bro. Kyle Keeton officiating. Music was provided by Quentin Acres and Mark Hancock. Interment followed at West Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida.