Estle “Crickett” Lee Nelson, 69, of Pioneer, passed away April 21, 2018, at his home.

Born September 12, 1948, he was preceded in death by his parents, James Wade and Evie Bowlin Nelson.

He is survived by his son, Estle Nelson, Jr. of Kentucky; sisters: Nannie Washam and Sarah E. Green, both of Pioneer; brother, Joe E. Nelson of Dayton, Ohio; special friend, Wilma Hall; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted April 24, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Chaplain James Dunn officiating. Graveside service was to have been conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 25, at Nelson and Green Cemetery, Pioneer.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.