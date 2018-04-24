Earline George, 81, passed away April 18, 2018, at Indiana University Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Born in Columbia, Kentucky, February 18, 1937, she was preceded in death by her son, Rick George; parents, Riley Thomas and Leoner (Blaydes) Bennett; brothers: Lennis, Ray, and Chester Bennett; Glen Mays; and Glen Mays.

She was a kind, sweet, loving lady; loved watching the kids play; loved football and going to the Titans and Colts games; and was a member of Pine Hill Baptist Church. She lived with her partner in Lebanon for many years; and they enjoyed traveling after retirement. She lived in Oneida for several years before moving to Indiana to be with family so they could care for her. While in Indiana, she lived with her daughter and then as a resident at Heritage House Rehabilitation and Assisted Living. She loved her stay there and made many friends. She loved the Lord and singing old gospel songs.

She is survived by her children: Deborah (Darren) Fowler of Greensburg, Ind., Donna (Jeff) Smith of Edinburgh, Ind., and Kenneth (Ginger) George of Greenwood, Ind.; grandchildren: Matthew West, Lisa Schneider, Teresa Smith, Amanda Barnhorst, Daniel Smith, Erica George and Susanne George; nine great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters: Coy, Carroll Wayne, and Raymond Bennett, all of Columbia, Ky.; Rosie and Mary Louise Bennett of Columbia, Ky. , and Mayrine (Calvin) of Nicholasville, Ky.; many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted April 21, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home. Interment followed at Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery.

West-Murley Funeral Home.