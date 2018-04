Charles “Hugo” Woodward, passed away April 18, 2018, following a long battle with cancer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.

He is survived by many family members and friends.

Celebration of life will be held from 2 - 4 p.m., Saturday, June 16, at White Rock Baptist Church’s fellowship hall in Huntsville, Tenn.

Come prepared to share your memories if you choose.