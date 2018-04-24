HUNTSVILLE — Scott High won its first district game in almost two decades on Tuesday, April 17, and the Highlanders didn’t leave much room for doubt, defeating Austin-East 28-1.

In fact, while Scott’s game against the Roadrunners was relatively close for a couple of innings, the Highlanders took charge in the third inning, then exploded in the fourth.

Scott led 5-0 going into the third inning, where the Highlanders put eight runs on the board to build a commanding, 13-0 lead.

But that was nothing compared to the fourth inning, which saw Scott put 15 more runs up, making the lead a whopping 28-0.

Austin-East scored its lone run in the fifth inning, but that was not enough to keep the game going, and the affair was called after 4.5 innings due to the run rule.

The Highlanders, who had not competed in District 4-AA play the last several seasons while working to rebuild their baseball program, returned to district play this season. Despite several competitive games, Scott was still looking for its first win of the season when Austin-East made the trip north on Tuesday. As it turned out, the Roadrunners picked a bad day to travel to Huntsville.

The Highlanders scored the 28 runs despite just 11 hits. They took advantage of eight errors by the A-E defense and 15 walks by the Roadrunners’ pitching staff.

Reed Fancher went all the way on the mound for Scott High, giving up six hits while striking out six.

Zach Reagan had a big game at the plate, with six RBIs and three runs scored on a three-of-four batting effort. Stephen Strunk finished with four RBIs and three runs while also going three-of-four.

Heith Shannon had three RBIs and two runs scored, while Mason Boles had two RBIs and four runs and Gannon Terry had two RBIs and three runs. Fancher, Troy Wilson and Dakota Silcox each had RBIs as well, with Silcox scoring four runs and Fancher and Wilson each scoring three. Brandon Pemberton had three runs scored for the Highlanders, as well.

The second game of the double-header was much closer, but nonetheless a comfortable victory for the Highlanders, who shut out Austin-East in an 8-0 win.

Scott put two runs on the board in the first inning, and three in each of the next two innings, to earn the win in a game that lasted just 3.5 innings.

Troy Wilson earned the shutout by striking out eight and giving up just two hits and walking two.

Wilson also had a big game at the plate, with three RBIs and two runs scored on a three-of-three batting effort. Mason Boles had an RBI and a run, while Fancher, Strunk, Shannon, Colton Jones and Parker Loesch each had a run, as well.

The Highlanders had five hits and eight batters reached base on balls.