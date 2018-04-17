Violet Cross Hill, 82, of Robbins, passed away April 14, 2018, at home surrounded by her family.

Born in Robbins, February 14, 1936, she was preceded in death by her son, Raymond Hill; parents, Bud and Alda Cross; brothers, Castle and Harless Cross; and sisters, Laura Mae Hull and Ruby Graham.

She is survived by her husband, James R. Hill of Robbins; son, Floyd Hill of Robbins; sister, Linda McCann of Robbins; close friends, Edna Cross and Brenda Huddleston; and many other relatives and friends.

The family was to have received friends Wednesday, April 18, from 4 p.m. until time of funeral service at 5 p.m., in chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Byrge officiating. Music was to have been provided by the William Lawson Family. Interment was to have followed at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.