Pamela Gail “Susie” Burke, 66, of Oneida, passed away April 12, 2018, at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born in Benham, Kentucky, April 20, 1951, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Brighton Arthur Burke; parents, Russell and Luvina Hornsby Deal; sister, Reda Turner; and brothers: James, Ted, Butch and Lloyd Deal.

She believed in the Pentecostal faith, and was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband, Philip Burke of Oneida; sons and daughter: Wayne Burke and James Burke, both of Oneida, and Chris Burke and Samantha Burke, both of Bowling Green, Ky.; grandchildren: Keyeria Smith of Cumberland, Ky., Chris Burke and Kaitlynn Burke, both of London, Ky., and Lily, Rayland, Hayven and Easton Burke, all of Bowling Green, Ky.; brothers: Joe (Jeanette) Deal, Roger Deal, Randy (Debbie) Deal, Ricky (Debbie) Deal, all of Cumberland, Ky., and Larry (Shirley) Deal of Jefferson City; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 19, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Troy Henry officiating. Music will be provided by Larry Deal, Joe Deal, Troy Henry, Samantha Burke, and Chris Burke. Interment will follow at Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.