Scott High pitchers Sierra Stiltner and Samantha Tucker teamed up to pitch a no-hitter against Austin-East in the first game of a double-header on Tuesday, April 10, a game the Lady Highlanders won by a dominating 19-0 count.

Stiltner also had a big day with the bat in her hands, going three-of-three at the plate with three RBIs and a run scored. Amanda Washam had three RBIs and two runs, while Makayla Byrge had three RBIs and a run, Amanda Washam had three RBIs and two runs, and McKayla Babb had two RBIs and three runs.

But the biggest game, offensively, went to Kyra Stanley, who had four RBIs and three runs.

Bethany Terry had three runs and an RBI, while Laura Butts and Julia Butts each had three runs.

Finally, Kendi Chadwell had two RBIs for the Lady Highlanders.

In game two of the double-header, Scott High picked up an 18-3 win over the Roadrunners, with Emma Schenck and Leah Bowling each scoring three runs, Amanda Washam and Destiny Gibson each scoring two, and Stiltner, Stanley, Katelyn Henson, Pharizinia Cobb, Eva Beaty, Kylie Crabtree and Samantha Tucker adding runs as well.

The Lady Highlanders closed out a successful week with an 11-9 loss to Campbell County on Friday.

While the game resulted in a loss, the Lady Highlanders’ bats were again active, with Julia Butts finishing with three RBIs and two runs, and a triple among her three hits. Terry, Chadwell and Stiltner had RBIs as well, while runs were scored by Stiltner, Terry, Stanley, Babb, Byrge and Hinson.