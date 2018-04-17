Wartburg would earn its revenge with an 8-6 win Friday at Bear Creek Sports Complex. But Oneida started its series with the Bulldogs on Thursday with a dominating, 14-3 win behind a big game by Lexi West.

West had four RBIs and two runs on a three-of-five batting effort, as the Lady Indians battled back from an early deficit to take control.

Mia Wright and Delaney Neal each had three RBIs and two runs for Oneida, which was down 3-0 before using a seven-run third inning to take control. Three more runs in the fourth inning made it 10-3, and Oneida used four runs in the sixth inning to force an early end to the game, defeating the Bulldogs on the run rule.

Daneisha Burress, Makayla Sexton, Carrington Lay and Cydney White all had runs batted in for Oneida, while Halle Wright scored two runs. Lay and Sexton scored two runs each, as well.

Wright pitched a complete game for Oneida, striking out 13 while giving up only six hits and two earned runs.

The Lady Indians’ bats tallied 20 hits against Wartburg.