HUNTSVILLE — Scott High jumped to a 3-2 halftime lead, then put two more goals on the board in the second half to earn a 5-2 win over Anderson County on Tuesday, April 10.

The win, the Highlanders’ first of the district season, came in large part because of the offensive play of Richie Dykes and Mason Owens. Dykes had a pair of goals, while Owens assisted two goals and scored a third.

It was Dykes who got the Highlanders going early, scoring Scott’s first two goals. The first came on an assist by Zach Sexton, while Owens assisted the second goal.

The Highlanders then took the lead late in the first half when Owens scored off an assist by Devon Creekmore.

In the second half, Alex Rector built the lead to 4-2 with a goal that was assisted by Sexton, then Sawyer Roberts added an insurance goal that was assisted by Owens.

The Highlanders closed the week with a 3-3 tie against Campbell County on Thursday, a game they felt like they let get away.

First half goals against the Cougars came from Sexton and Dykes, with Owens assisting Sexton’s goal and Sexton assisting Dykes’ goal. Dykes scored again in the second half, on a goal that was assisted by Owens.