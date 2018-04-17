An Oneida man was arrested Thursday on allegations of raping a young child.

Troy D. Blevins, 46, of Forrest Lane in Oneida, was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers on Thursday, just one day after a manhunt was launched in an effort to locate him.

Blevins is accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in October 2017. The investigation was launched on April 4, when the victim’s grandmother contacted authorities.

