Joseph “Joe” Garland Sexton, 54, passed away April 10, 2018, at Huntsville Manor Nursing & Rehab Facility in Huntsville.

Born in Oneida, August 15, 1963, he was preceded in death by his wife, Vanessa Hammonds Sexton; parents, Charles “Buster” and Berta Helen Sexton; sister, Fayrene Sexton; and brothers-in-law, Rex Newport, Gary Litton and James Sexton.

He is survived by his children: Tamera (Graig) Sexton, Megan (Davin), and Jeremiah (Brittney) Sexton; grandchildren: Hunter, Jaxson, Ryan, Andrew, Ava Leigh and Liam; sisters and brothers: Roseanna (Harold) Jeffers, Sarah Newport, Teresa (Bethel) Blevins, Linda Litton, and David Sexton; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted April 13, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. Joey Zachary officiating. Music was provided by the family. Interment followed at Charles E. Sexton Family Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.