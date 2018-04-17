Idalue Jean Harness, 72, of Oneida, passed away April 12, 2018, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born in Scott County, October 24, 1945, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frankie Harness; son, Johnny Phillips; granddaughter, Samantha Paige Harness; parents, Hurstle and Lakie Lee Gibson; brothers: Willis Abbot, Billy Ray Gibson, and Preston Jeffers; sisters: Rosa Lee Lawson, Josephine Ellis, Verna Lee Gibson, and Phyllis Ann Terry; and grandparents: Jonah and Vina Chambers Honeycutt and Lonnie and Sarah Gibson.

She is survived by her children: James (Tara) Phillips, Angela (Randy) Coffey, and Rowdy (Jill); grandchildren: Frankie Ryan Harness, Kaylee Lueann Harness, Branden Coffey, Jesse and Cole Sexton, Montana Ranta, and Dakota and Kansas Phillips; great-grandchild, Arielle; brothers: Odis (Laura) Abbot, Jerry (Phyllis) Gibson, Benny (Debbie) Gibson, and John (Lynn) Gibson; sisters, Ola Mae Jeffers and Sharon Blackburn; sister-in-law, Kathy Gibson; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted April 16, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Don Hughett and Bro. Charles Lowe officiating. Graveside service was conducted April 17, at Bull Creek Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.