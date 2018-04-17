Gwenda Lea Johnson, 65, of Oneida, passed away April 13, 2018, at LaFollette Court Nursing Home in LaFollette.

Born in Norma, May 19, 1952, she was preceded in death by her father, Elvin Johnson; step-father, Willard Duncan; grandparents: Mr. and Mrs. Reuben Johnson, Corbin Pergram, and Artha Christian; and special aunts, Florene Lowe and Charlene Day.

She attended Pentecost Baptist Church for many years, and she loved music, coloring and being around children.

She is survived by her mother, Helen Pergram Johnson Duncan; sister, Donna (Daniel) Loyd; brother, Larry (Gail) Johnson of Akien, SC; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted April 17, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Laxton and Bro. George Asbury officiating. Interment followed at Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.