WALESKA, Ga. — As a true freshman, Billy Hall had to bide his time, competing for playing time as a backup quarterback and not getting his first start until the NAIA national semifinals.

But when he got his chance to shine, the former Scott High standout did just that, earning offensive MVP honors in November’s semifinal game as he led his team to the national championship game. Now, as he enters his second season at Reinhardt University, the reins of the Eagles’ high-flying offense are Hall’s. And in his first chance to show he’s capable of handling full-time starting duties, the rising sophomore did not disappoint.

In Reinhardt’s annual Gold/White Spring Game on Thursday, Hall completed 17 of 30 passes for 321 yards and two touchdowns to earn the team’s Alpha Dog award, which goes to the offensive player and defensive player with the most outstanding performance of the spring.

Reinhardt’s defense won the game by a score of 56-28, mostly on the strength of nine sacks, but the offensive was up 21-3 and on the two-yard-line at one point.

“Billy played really good, especially early,” said his father, Bill Hall.

Hall isn’t just the assumed starter at quarterback for Reinhardt. He is clearly in charge of the offense. During Thursday’s spring game, he took every rep with the first, second and third team offenses.

Bill Hall said his son is enjoying his time in Waleska and the college football experience.

“He’s loving every second of it,” Hall said. “He loves his teammates, he loves his coaches and he loves his school.”

The biggest drawback for his son, Hall said, is that he’s four hours away from home. But his family was on hand for Thursday’s spring game and was able to attend all of his games last fall, and he’s able to make it back to Scott County for visits, including spending the weekend at home with his family after the conclusion of spring practice on Thursday.

Reinhardt will enter the 2018 season in August — the Eagles open against Bethel University in McKenzie, Tenn. on Aug. 23 — as the nation’s No. 2-ranked NAIA team, and will again be expected to compete for the national championship, returning most starters on either side of the ball.