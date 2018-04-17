ROBBINS — One driver was killed and another escaped injury in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on U.S. Hwy. 27 here Monday afternoon.

The 3 p.m. accident occurred just south of U.S. Hwy. 27's northernmost intersection with Old Highway 27, when a Chevrolet Blazer and a GMC pickup truck collided.

The Blazer came to rest against the guardrail on the northbound shoulder of the highway, while the pickup truck came to rest in the northbound and one of the southbound lanes of the roadway.

