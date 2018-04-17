HUNTSVILLE — What started as a routine traffic stop here Friday turned into an involved drug investigation that resulted in the arrests of five people.

Dalton Gregory Pike, 23, of Oneida, Joseph E. Chambers, 26, of Winfield, Kaci Griffith, 24, of Winfield, Craig Alan Anderson, 24, of Huntsville, and Miranda Caldwell, 35, were each arrested by Scott County Sheriff’s Department officers on Saturday and Sunday.

According to warrants, the investigation began Saturday when Pike was stopped for speeding and for failing to maintain his lane while driving through Huntsville.

When he was stopped by K-9 Deputy Tyler Johnson at Flonnie’s Drive-In, Pike’s vehicle allegedly smelled of marijuana, leading Johnson to inquire if Pike had any marijuana inside the vehicle.

