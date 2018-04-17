Buster Delone Stonecipher, 83, of Huntsville, passed away April 14, 2018, at Tennova North Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born March 17, 1935, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Kiel Delone Stonecipher; parents, Lindsay and Amy Thompson Stonecipher; and father- and mother-in-law, Ray and Virginia Orick.

He was of the Baptist faith, was a member of First Baptist Church-Huntsville, and retired from General Motors in Ohio after 28 years of service. He served in the United States Army from May 1954 until September 1956, and was a member of 671 Melrose Masonic Lodge since 1974.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janet Sue Orick Stonecipher of Huntsville; children: Curtis Delone Stonecipher, Lisa Denise Stonecipher, Gwendolyn Nina Stonecipher, and Douglas Ray (Gail) Stonecipher, all of Huntsville; grandchildren: Nicholas Belleman, Gideon Stonecipher, Janet Cobb, Codey Tipton, Katie Stonecipher, Icie Cobb, Dillon Stonecipher, and Kenny Lee Mullins, II; great-grandchildren: Pharizina, August, Addie, Brighton, Liberty, Ava, Grayer, and Branson; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted April 17, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. Kevin Terry officiating. Music was provided by his grandchildren: Icie Cobb, Janet Cobb, Katie Stonecipher; and Mike Hamby and Kerrie Chitwood. Graveside service was to have been conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 18, at Black Creek Cross Roads Cemetery with full military honors provided by American Legion Post #136 of Oneida.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.