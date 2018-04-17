Oneida snapped a four-game losing streak with a 10-4 win over Clarkrange on Friday, using a huge second inning surge to propel itself to the win at Bear Creek Sports Complex.

Oneida scored nine of its 10 runs in the second inning to bust open a tie game and build a 10-1 lead that would stand until the fifth inning, when Clarkrange finally managed to get home a couple of runs that would prove to be meaningless.

Logan Shepard had three RBIs and a run scored for Oneida, while Landon Phillips had two RBIs and a run, helping the Indians to the non-district win.

As a team, Oneida was out-hit by Clarkrange, 9-7, but was able to make those hits count.

In addition to coming up big at the plate, Shepard started the game on the mound for Oneida and pitched 6.2 innings, striking out eight batters while giving up nine hits and just two earned runs. Lance Williams closed out the game, striking out the only batter he faced on three pitches.

Oneida’s big second inning began with a walk by Lowe, who started off 0-2 in the count before watching four straight balls pass by to get on base.

Seth Cross then reached base on an error, giving the Indians runners at first and second.

Williams loaded the bases by walking in five pitches, setting up the Indians’ go-ahead score when Shepard was hit by a pitch to score Lowe.

Phillips then hit a two-run single to left field, scoring Cross and Williams, giving the Indians a 4-1 lead with still no outs.

Clarkrange finally managed the first out, but Oneida battled back with a single by Tucker Manis to advance Shepard to three and Phillips to second. Shepard scored when Cross was hit by a pitch, pushing the lead to 5-1.

The lead became 6-1 when Lowe was hit by a pitch on a two-out at-bat to score Phillips. Then Seth Cross made it 7-1 with an RBI single to center field to score Manis.

Williams pushed the lead to 8-1 by battling back from an 0-2 count to walk and score Cross. And, finally, Shepard hit an RBI single to center field to score Lowe.