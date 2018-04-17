Barbara Davis, 71, of Helenwood, passed away April 11, 2018, at Elmcroft Senior Living of Knoxville in Knoxville.

Born in Scott County, February 1, 1947, she was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Davis; daughter, Melissa Davis; parents, Sterling and Ruth Adkins Daugherty; and sisters: Anna Lee Phillips, Eva Mae Wilson, and Lula Bell Ball.

She was a member of Upper Jellico Creek Baptist Church and Helenwood Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Charles (Michelle) Davis of Powell; granddaughters, Shadow and Sage Davis; sisters: Alma June Todd of Robbins, Lida Agnes Daugherty of Helenwood, and Audrey (David) Mclellan of Sevierville; brothers, Carl Henry (Beverly) Daugherty of Jellico Creek, and Roland Dean (Margie) Daugherty of Jamestown; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted April 14, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Jim West and Bro. Jeff Davis officiating. Music was provided by Lloyd Stephens and Arnold Stephens. Interment followed at Daniel Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.