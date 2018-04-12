HUNTSVILLE — The Tennessee P.O.S.T. Commission has denied an appeal by former Scott County Sheriff Anthony Lay to appear on the ballot as a candidate for sheriff in the 2018 general election.

By a 9-0 vote Tuesday in Nashville, with one commissioner abstaining, the commission voted to uphold an earlier decision that Lay was ineligible to appear on the ballot for the upcoming election because he has not had a residency status in Scott County for a full calendar year.

Lay, who resided in Anderson County and was a candidate for sheriff there in 2016, made the move back to Scott County last year, and filed paperwork to change his voter registration status on April 6, 2017. However, the P.O.S.T. determined he was two days short of the required 365-day timeline.

