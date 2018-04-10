An accused shoplifter who allegedly decided to have himself a beer in Walmart earlier this year has been arrested.

Corbin Crowley, 23, of Oneida, was arrested Friday on charges stemming from a Feb. 19 incident at the Oneida store. According to an arrest warrant filed by Oneida Police Department Investigator Bill Miller, Crowley entered the store, “grabbed a beer, drank the beer then grabbed a frozen burrito.” He dropped the burrito on the way out of the store.

The February incident was not Crowley’s first run-in with Walmart’s loss prevention security team. He had previously had a no-trespass order filed against him, demanding that he not return to the store.

Crowley was charged with theft and criminal trespass.

IH Staff
