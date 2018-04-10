Rema M. Lecker, 85, of Spencer, Indiana, formerly of Scott County, passed away April 2, 2018.

Born in Oneida, July 9, 1932, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Roy Hughett and Robert Lecker; son, Stevan Hughett; parents, Allan and Etta Owens Duncan; and sisters, Imogene Hughett and Margie Allen.

She was a dietary aide for Americana Nursing Homes for more than 20 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Anthony) Price-Hughes; daughter-in-law, Mary Hughett; grandchildren: Stevan Hughett, Keith Hughett, Jonathan Price, Bradley McGuire and William McGuire; eight great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.

Graveside service was conducted April 9, at Orchard Hill Cemetery, Wanamaker, Indiana.

Obituary provided courtesy of Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville and Oneida.