Larry L. Posey, Jr., 38, of Oneida, passed away April 4, 2018, at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born in Oneida, November 6, 1979, he was preceded in death by his parents, Larry L., Sr., and Freeda Robbins Posey; and grandfather, Leland Posey.

He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Brittany Webb Posey; step-father, Martin King; sister, Cynthia Roden; step-sister, Carrie Lowe; and many other relatives and friends.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.