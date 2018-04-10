Heather Torey Stanley, 34, of Oneida, passed away April 4, 2018, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born in Oneida, October 12, 1983, she was preceded in death by her grandparents: Elcaney and Lucille Stanley, and Novella Litton; and friends, Emily Daugherty and Michael Jones.

She was a member of First Baptist Church-Oneida.

She is survived by her children, Annaleigh Cheyenne Murphy of Knoxville, and Michaelan Rose Stanley of Oneida; parents, Barbara Litton (Bill) Lockhart and Torey Stanley; brother, Sean (Jessica) Stanley of Cookeville; grandfather, Kenneth Litton of Oneida; step-brother, Conan Lockhart; step-sister, Heather Brown; and many other relatives and friends.

Celebration of life was conducted April 6, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Bates officiating. Music was provided by Michael Murphy. Interment followed at Litton Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.