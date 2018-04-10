Lloyd “Bud” Sexton, 74, of Oneida, passed away April 4, 2018, at home surrounded by his family.

Born January 23, 1944, he was preceded in death by his wife, Star “Fayrene” Sexton; parents, Elwood and Maudie Sexton; brother, Bob Sexton; sisters: Laura Lay, Margaret Anderson, Dottie Sexton, and Gladys Smith; and father- and mother-in-law, Charles “Dutch” and Berta Sexton.

He is survived by his children: James (Beth) Sexton, Jimmy (Loretta) Sexton, Robert Sexton, and Maudy Sexton; grandchildren: Coby Sexton, Carrie Sexton, Christina Hatten, Angel Sexton, Ashlyn Sexton, Brittney Sexton, and David Hammock; great-grandchildren: Bentley, Hunter, Shaylee, Rylee, Jaylee, and Evan; sisters, Lou (Doc) Hall and Artie Lewallen; brothers, Don Lee Sexton and Milford Sexton; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted April 7, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Joey Hutson officiating. Interment followed at Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.