Oneida put nine runs on the board in the first inning at Bear Creek on Tuesday, April 3, to cruise to an 11-3 district win over Wartburg.

The win was the Indians’ second in as many afternoons against the Bulldogs, as Oneida pulled off a sweep in the home-and-home series in District 4-A play.

Wartburg managed three runs in the top of the third inning, threatening to make the game interesting. But those proved to be the only runs the Bulldogs could muster, as Oneida added an insurance run in the bottom half of the inning, and another in the fifth inning, while shutting down the Wartburg bats.

Landon Phillips had four RBIs and a run for the Indians, while Seth Cross and Lance Williams each had two RBIs and two runs.

Jakob Hamilton went all the way on the mound, striking out eight batters while giving up only two earned runs on eight hits to earn the win.

The Indians got the scoring started in the first inning with a three-run double by Phillips, who nailed a full-count fly ball to center field after the Indians had started the game with three walks to load the bases. The double scored Hamilton, Williams and Logan Shepard.

That was followed by three straight batters being hit by pitches, which eventually scored Phillips and loaded the bases. A walk scored Johnny Manis and made it 5-0 before a two-run single by Seth Cross made the score 7-0 before Wartburg recorded the first out of the inning.

Later, an RBI double by Williams made the score 8-0, and a sacrifice fly by Phillips scored Cross, for Phillips’ fourth RBI of the inning.

One day earlier, in Wartburg, the Indians were able to overcome a slow start for a 16-4 win over the Bulldogs.

In the April 2 game to start the series, Wartburg put two runs on the board in the bottom of the first inning and led 2-0 as the fourth inning began. But the Indians scored three in the top of the fourth to take a lead they would not relinquish, then added seven more runs in the fifth inning to make it 10-2.

While Wartburg was able to plate a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth, Oneida added six more in the top of the sixth to grab a commanding lead and force an early end to the game, which was called after the sixth inning due to the 10-rule run limit.

Crabtree and Shepard had big games for the Indians, with Crabtree finishing with four RBIs and a run scored on a pair of hits, while Shepard had three RBIs and two runs on a three-of-five plate appearance.

Other highlights included three runs scored by Johnny Manis.

Williams pitched all six innings, striking out seven while giving up three earned runs on six hits.

Down 2-0, Oneida was able to snag the momentum on a series of mishaps by Wartburg in the fourth inning.

First, Oneida got two runners aboard on a hit by pitch and an error. Then, another error at second base scored both runners, tying the game at two.

After a pair of walks, Manis scored a two-out run on a passed ball, giving the Indians three runs in the inning without a single hit.

That set the stage for a lot of highlights in the fifth inning, which were started by a Cross RBI single to center field, scoring Phillips to increase the lead. Then Tucker Manis scored on a passed ball, giving the Indians a 5-2 lead.

The game began to get out of hand when Shepard hit a three-run double to push the lead to 8-2. Finally, Crabtree hit a two-run single to score Shepard and Williams and give the Indians a 10-2 lead.