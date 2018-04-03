KNOXVILLE — A series of top five finishes were among the highlights for Scott High at the Halls Classic here Thursday.

With 12 teams — mostly from the Knoxville area — competing in Thursday’s event, three athletes from Scott High finished in the top five.

On the boys’ side, senior Nathan Cook finished third in the discus throw, with a distance of 119 ft. and two inches. He trailed Bearden’s Joshua Sobota and Halls’ Jacob Noel.

On the girls’ side, junior Gabby Boles finished third in the 1,600 meter run, with a time of 6:20. She trailed Laura Bretscher of the L&N Stem Academy, who finished with a time of 5:41, and Cocke County’s Caitlin Rathbun, who finished in 6:05.

Shelby Yancey finished fifth in the 100 meter hurdles, with a time of 19.79 seconds. She trailed Union County’s Cheyenne Wyrick, Campbell County’s Journey Williams, Union County’s Jaiden Cox and Knox Halls’ Kendall Medders.

Lady Highlander Jaden Chambers finished 12th in the hurdles event, with a time of 24.8 seconds.

In the girls’ discus throw, Scott High’s Zoe Carson and Yancey finished ninth and 10th, with distances of 59 ft., 11 inches, and 55 ft. even.