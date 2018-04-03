Three persons were arrested on drug-related charges at the Oneida Family Motel on Thursday, the latest in an ongoing series of investigations into criminal activity at the beleaguered lodging facility.

According to warrants filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Deputy Daniel Garrett, those arrested included Bridget Alexis Foster, 18, of Corryton, Tenn., and the father-son duo of Michael E. Phillips, 59, and Michael D. Phillips, 37.

The investigation began shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, when Garrett and fellow officers Andy Lewallen and Darcy Philllips arrived at the motel to speak to the younger Phillips about drug activity and to return knives that had been taken from him, “for safety reasons,” according to the warrant, several days earlier.

