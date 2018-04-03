Thomas Calvin Lay, 87, of Oneida, passed away March 28, 2018, at his home.

Born in Oneida, March 13, 1931, he was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Nanna M. Chambers Lay; sister, Wanda Crowley; and brothers, Dana Lay and Freddie Phillips.

He was a former pastor of Hilltop Baptist Church.

He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Rose (Robert Allen) Blevins; son, Gary Duane Lay; grandchildren, David Ray Blevins and Nathan Lee Blevins; same-as-a grandson, James Edward Byrd; great-grandchildren, Rory, Rae Lynne, Davin Alexander, Kitara, Tristan, and Titus; brother, Clarence Robert (Donna) Lay; several nieces, nephews, and grand- nieces and nephews; special nieces, Ann Ooten and June Hamlet; special friends, Susan and Eddie Phillips; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted April 3, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Daniel Woods officiating. Music was provided by Pine Creek Church adult choir. Graveside service was to have been conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 4, at Sunnyview (Pine Creek) Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.