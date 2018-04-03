SUNBRIGHT — Oneida avenged a district loss to Sunbright with a 4-3 win over the Tigers here Tuesday, March 27.

The Lady Indians used a big sixth inning to lift themselves to the come-from-behind win. Trailing 2-0 as the game entered the next-to-last inning, Oneida scored four runs to take the lead.

The Tigers had scored a run in the bottom of the first, and added to their lead with a second run in the bottom of the fifth inning.

But the bats came alive for Oneida in the sixth. After a lead-off out, Lexi West got aboard with a line-drive to left field, then advanced to third on a ground-out by Raylee Hamby.

Down to their final out of the inning, Oneida scored on an RBI single by Halle Wright, then tied the game when Mia Wright’s RBI single scored Halle Wright.

The Lady Indians took the lead when Carrington Lay — who had gotten aboard with a walk — and Mia Wright scored on a two-run double by Cydney White.

Sunbright scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning, tagging up and scoring from third on a second-out sacrifice. But a fly-out to Hamby in right field ended the game with the winning run at first base for the Tigers.