HUNTSVILLE — A shortage of paramedics is prompting the Scott County Ambulance Service to undertake a marketing effort, including a sign-on bonus, in an effort to recruit new teams, EMS Director Jim Reed informed County Commission Monday evening.

Speaking to the commission’s Emergency Services Committee, Reed said the shortage of paramedics is one that extends beyond Scott County.

“There’s a national shortage as well,” Reed said, blaming pay rates and increased educational requirements as the primary factors.

